Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 339,730 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,311. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.