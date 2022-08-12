Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $16.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

MLM opened at $364.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.55 and its 200-day moving average is $351.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

