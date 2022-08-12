Masari Achieves Market Cap of $113,300.84 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Masari has a total market cap of $113,300.84 and approximately $33.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

