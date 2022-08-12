Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.85. 6,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,703. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average is $148.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

