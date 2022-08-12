Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.
MASI opened at $153.21 on Friday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.98.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
