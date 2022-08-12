MASQ (MASQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $76,218.00

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $76,218.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

