MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $106.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

MTZ opened at $81.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MasTec by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

