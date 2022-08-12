MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $125.00 at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

MTZ opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

