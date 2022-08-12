MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MTZ traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.15. 397,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

