MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

