Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.56. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

