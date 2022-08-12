Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.56. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
