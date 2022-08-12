Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16,355.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Match Group worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 17,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 210.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.