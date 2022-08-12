Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16,355.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Match Group worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.
NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 17,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 210.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
