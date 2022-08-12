Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.81.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Institutional Trading of Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.