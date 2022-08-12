Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Lifted by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises 19.7% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.65% of Matson worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Matson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Matson

Matson Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,341. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,434. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.