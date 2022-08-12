Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $102,274,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Matterport by 404.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

