Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $35-37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.11 million. Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,213,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth $123,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile



Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

