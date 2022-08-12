Matthew J. Simmes Purchases 1,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IES stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $680.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IESC. StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

