Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.36.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 15,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.