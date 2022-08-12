Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 7.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17. 2,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 599,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

