MDtoken (MDTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

MDtoken (MDTK) traded down 56.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One MDtoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. MDtoken has a market cap of $4,407.00 and $17.00 worth of MDtoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MDtoken has traded down 53.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014664 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038879 BTC.
MDtoken Profile
MDtoken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,112 coins. MDtoken’s official Twitter account is @mdinvestnl and its Facebook page is accessible here. MDtoken’s official website is mdtoken.net. The official message board for MDtoken is mdtoken.mdinvest.nl/en/c/informativo.
Buying and Selling MDtoken
