MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDXH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

MDxHealth Trading Up 2.0 %

MDxHealth Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726. MDxHealth has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

