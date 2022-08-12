MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.11

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $8.63. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
