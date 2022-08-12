MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Cap of $14,199.78

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 94.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $14,199.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

