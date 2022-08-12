Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,358 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. 163,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,157. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

