Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 265,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,157. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

