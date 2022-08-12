Melalie (MEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,734.00

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,184.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003834 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038217 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127605 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00066432 BTC.
About Melalie
Melalie is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.
Melalie Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
