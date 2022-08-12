Memetic / PepeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,334.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,334.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00232337 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00490102 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

