MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Trimmed by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.5 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $35.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,068.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

