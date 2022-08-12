Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Shares Down 0.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 2,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

