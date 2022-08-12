Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 5,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.80, a PEG ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.