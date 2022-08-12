Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,365 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 309,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,848. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.74 and its 200 day moving average is $180.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

