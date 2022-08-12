Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ETR B4B3 opened at €8.15 ($8.32) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -26.05. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

