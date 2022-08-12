Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $11,104,953.86 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1,346.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,217.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

