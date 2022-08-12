Michael J. Watson Sells 8,971 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. 11,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $172.44. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

