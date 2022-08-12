MicroMoney (AMM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $95,944.00

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $76,387.73 and $95,944.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,184.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00066432 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.