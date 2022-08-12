Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.88. Microvast shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 15,533 shares changing hands.
Microvast Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth about $14,591,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,521,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $8,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $7,669,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
