Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires 114 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.61. 63,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $398.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
