Milestone Advisory Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,335 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.16% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 338,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

