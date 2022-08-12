Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

