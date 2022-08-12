Milestone Advisory Partners Purchases 5,978 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,699,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,410,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,125,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RYU traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.93. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,073. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

