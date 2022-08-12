Milestone Advisory Partners Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.96. 295,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.