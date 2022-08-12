Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 678 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

PXQ traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $80.40. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $106.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

