Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) shot up 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. 4,957,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.