Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 4,957,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
