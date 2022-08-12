Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

