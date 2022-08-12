MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 167.5% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 167.5% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $115,892.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.49 or 0.07945556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00177364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00257873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00686551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.82 or 0.00590289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005463 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

