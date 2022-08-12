Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.18.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95. The stock has a market cap of C$560.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.62. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$13.94 and a one year high of C$24.57.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

