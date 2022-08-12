Mist (MIST) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week

Mist (MIST) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Mist has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $126,974.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

