Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

Shares of MSHXF stock remained flat at 24.15 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 25.48. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 12-month low of 22.84 and a 12-month high of 27.70.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

