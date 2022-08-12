Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.89-$3.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.5 %

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.